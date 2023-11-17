Commissioner Sukkur reviews price control

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Samiuddin Siddiqui has said that due to the effective price control mechanism and the measures taken by the government, prices of essential items have stabilized to some extent.

He said that overcharging of even a single penny will not be tolerated in the price of flour, pulses, vegetables, and other eatables.

While presiding over a meeting to review Price control in the district, at his office here on Friday, the divisional commissioner directed that special attention be paid to maintaining a balance between supply and demand of essential items as well as stability of the prices and no effort be spared in the provision of high-quality food items to the masses at fixed rates.

He said that heads of concerned departments will also be accountable in this regard.

He said that he will personally preside over the meeting of the District Price Control Committee for monitoring the prices of essential commodities and their supply and demand on daily basis.

He said that all Assistant Commissioners (ACs) and Mukhtiarkars should pay regular visits to the markets and concerned departments should perform their duties efficiently to show results.

The Divisional Commissioner further directed the Director Agriculture Sukkur to submit an effective plan for increasing the area of cultivation of pulses as well as safeguarding the production of farmers.

He said that farmers be facilitated in the direct sale of their produce in agri-markets.

The Commissioner also directed that a report be submitted in the next meeting regarding progress on the project of kitchen gardening and the results produced so far.

He said that all wings of the food, livestock, and agriculture departments be fully activated.

He said that the extension staff of the agriculture department should promote awareness about the cultivation of vegetables.

Commissioner Sukkur also directed the Director Labour and Controller Food Sukkur to ensure effective checking of weight and measures and stern action be taken against the elements involved in short measuring.

He said that a briefing be given in the next meeting regarding the measures taken for controlling adulteration in food items.