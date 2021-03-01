Commissioner Sukkur reviews prices & availability of essential commodities

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :The Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar on Monday chaired a meeting at his office, reviewed the prices and availability of essential commodities, besides contemplating various options to control the hike in prices of sugar and cooking oil/ghee.

In a meeting, Commissioner Sukkur said that steps are being taken to ensure the availability of essential items at fixed rates.

He said agriculture is the backbone of the country's economy, adding that production capacity can be increased by using modern technology and providing incentives and facilities to farmers.

He directed the relevant departments to start planning for the demand and supply of commodities, keeping in view the arrival of Ramzan.