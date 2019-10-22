UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Sukkur Reviews Prices Of Eidables

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 05:23 PM

Commissioner Sukkur reviews Prices of eidables

Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Mahesar, has said that due to effective Price Control Mechanism and the measures taken by the district government Sukkur, prices of essential items have stabilized to some extent

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) : Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Mahesar, has said that due to effective Price Control Mechanism and the measures taken by the district government Sukkur, prices of essential items have stabilized to some extent.

He said that overcharging of even single penny will not be tolerated in the price of flour, pulses, vegetables and other eatables.

Presiding over a meeting of Price Control Committee to review prices of essential items in the district at his office on Tuesday, the Commissioner directed that special attention be paid to maintaining a balance between supply and demand of essential items as well as stability of the prices and no effort be spared in the provision of high quality food items to the masses at fixed rates.

He said that Deputy Commissioner (DC), Assistant Commissioners (ACs) and Mukhtiarkars should pay regular visits to the markets and departments concerned should perform their duties efficiently to show results.

Related Topics

Sukkur Price Market Government

Recent Stories

Filling stations sealed in Peshawar

23 seconds ago

Pesco issues power shutdown notice

24 seconds ago

Commissioner Sukkur praises security steps on Cheh ..

27 seconds ago

Butina to Come to Russia Within 3 Days After Relea ..

30 seconds ago

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

5 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo han ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.