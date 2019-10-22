Commissioner Sukkur reviews Prices of eidables

Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Mahesar, has said that due to effective Price Control Mechanism and the measures taken by the district government Sukkur, prices of essential items have stabilized to some extent

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) : Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Mahesar, has said that due to effective Price Control Mechanism and the measures taken by the district government Sukkur, prices of essential items have stabilized to some extent.

He said that overcharging of even single penny will not be tolerated in the price of flour, pulses, vegetables and other eatables.

Presiding over a meeting of Price Control Committee to review prices of essential items in the district at his office on Tuesday, the Commissioner directed that special attention be paid to maintaining a balance between supply and demand of essential items as well as stability of the prices and no effort be spared in the provision of high quality food items to the masses at fixed rates.

He said that Deputy Commissioner (DC), Assistant Commissioners (ACs) and Mukhtiarkars should pay regular visits to the markets and departments concerned should perform their duties efficiently to show results.