Commissioner Sukkur Sounds Alarm On Polio Eradication Efforts

Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Commissioner Sukkur sounds alarm on polio eradication efforts

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Commissioner Sukkur Fayaz Hussain Abbasi on Wednesday expressed deep concern over persistent positive environmental samples in Sukkur Division, highlighting the need for strict accountability of polio teams.

Despite the presence of assistant commissioners, district health officers and local support teams, the performance of polio teams in addressing missed or refusal children remains questionable.

The commissioner has directed officials to focus intensely on refusal and missed children to ensure no child in any Union Council is left un-vaccinated. He also emphasized the importance of data integrity, stressing that accurate reporting by polio teams is critical to eradicate polio.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Faisal Abdullah Chachar, assured that security preparations are complete, incorporating lessons from previous campaigns. Police personnel will be increased and deployed promptly where needed, with district-level security issues resolved jointly by deputy commissioners and senior police officials.

The meeting was attended by deputy commissioners, health officials, and representatives from Rotary International, PPHI, WHO, and education and health departments, emphasizing the importance of collaboration in polio eradication efforts.

