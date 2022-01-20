UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Sukkur Stressed Completion Of Ongoing Projects On Priority Basis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2022 | 08:45 PM

Commissioner Sukkur stressed completion of ongoing projects on priority basis

Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Mahesar has directed all departments to set priorities for the Annual Development Programme (ADP) and ensure timely completion of ongoing projects instead of starting new schemes

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Mahesar has directed all departments to set priorities for the Annual Development Programme (ADP) and ensure timely completion of ongoing projects instead of starting new schemes.

Presiding over a meeting at his office here on Thursday, the Commissioner said that officers should work diligently to improve performance of departments.

He said that main objective of any provincial department is to achieve good governance at every level, adding that work on civil service reforms was underway as the government was fully aware of problems of civil servants.

He said that officers should perform their duties in accordance with rules and seek guidance from their seniors if they face any difficulty. He asked them to strictly implement open door policy and keep doors of their offices open for public to resolve their problems.

Related Topics

Sukkur All From Government

Recent Stories

US Imposes Russia-Related Sanctions on 4 Individua ..

US Imposes Russia-Related Sanctions on 4 Individuals - Treasury

39 seconds ago
 Referendum on Amendments to Constitution of Belaru ..

Referendum on Amendments to Constitution of Belarus Scheduled for February 27

41 seconds ago
 Fawad felicitates newly elected office bearers of ..

Fawad felicitates newly elected office bearers of RISJA

42 seconds ago
 Rain/Snowfall predicted during weekend: Admin issu ..

Rain/Snowfall predicted during weekend: Admin issues advisory for tourists

44 seconds ago
 China adds 654,000 5G base stations in 2021

China adds 654,000 5G base stations in 2021

45 seconds ago
 Russia Entitled to Protect Itself, US to Address M ..

Russia Entitled to Protect Itself, US to Address Moscow's Concerns Reciprocally ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.