Commissioner Sukkur stresses DCs to activate their administration

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) The Divisional Commissioner Sukkur Samiuddin Siddiqui on Wednesday has directed the all deputy commissioners to activate their district administration and asking the reasons about failure to enforce the official prices notified by their offices and retailers continue to overcharge inflation-hit consumers.

The Divisional Commissioner Sukkur directed the deputy commissioner of Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts to take appropriate action for the redressal of the situation as directed by the Chief Minister Sindh.