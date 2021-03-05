UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Sukkur Stresses For Tree Plantation Campaigns

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 08:23 PM

SUKKUR. (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Ahmed Mahesar on Friday asked the Forest department to continue actively carrying out tree plantation campaigns with the close coordination of other departments specifically in collaboration with the local government and district commissioners.

While presiding over a meeting held to review campaign plans, the Commissioner said that "We are, and will, continue actively carrying out tree plantation campaigns across the region". Our aim is to plant maximum trees adding that we are going to successfully achieve our target and more saplings are being planted daily,".

Employees of all industries and factories where trees have been planted must display a sense of civic responsibility. he added.

Taking care of trees is not the responsibility of any individual or government entity, rather, it is one that we all collectively share, said the commissioner.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rana Adil Taswar told the meeting that the Commissioner generally aim for "quick results" whenever they embark on mass plantation drives, leading to adverse effects on the environment.

The meeting was attended by revenue officers, Deputy Director Planning, DFO Forest, TMAs and other officials.

