Commissioner Sukkur stresses liaison with people to provide better services

(@FahadShabbir)

Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull on Wednesday directed the district administrations' officers including deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners to improve liaison with the people and provide better services to them so that the officers can enjoy great public support and cooperation

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull on Wednesday directed the district administrations' officers including deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners to improve liaison with the people and provide better services to them so that the officers can enjoy great public support and cooperation.

The commissioner emphasized that officers of district administrations would have to re-build public confidence on them by showing their commitment to serve the people in the best possible way.

He directed them to go to their field/ areas and do best efforts to serve the people and win their confidence and support.