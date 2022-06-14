UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Sukkur Stresses Officers To Provide Better Services To People

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2022 | 07:46 PM

Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull has directed the district administration officers including assistant commissioners to improve liaison with the people and provide better services to them so that the officers can enjoy great public support and cooperation

He was speaking at a meeting of Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners of the Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts at his office, here on Tuesday.

The Commissioner emphasized that officers of district administrations would have to re-build public confidence on them by showing their commitment to serve the people in the best possible way. He directed them to go to their field/ areas and do best efforts to serve the people and win their confidence and support.

