Commissioner Sukkur stresses protection of embankments

Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar on Tuesday has directed all the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Taluka Municipal Administrators (TMAs) of the Sukkur division to ensure foolproof arrangements to cope with any eventuality that could occur during the expected rains

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar on Tuesday has directed all the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Taluka Municipal Administrators (TMAs) of the Sukkur division to ensure foolproof arrangements to cope with any eventuality that could occur during the expected rains.

He said that protecting people from the problems that could be created by the rains is the top priority.

The Commissioner ordered for extraordinary measures for the maintenance and protection of embankments to ward off the flooding threat.

On this occasion, Executive Engineer Sukkur Barrage said that all the protective dykes were safe and strong enough to face the situation and alertness at the sensitive point had also been increased.