Commissioner Sukkur stresses protection of embankments

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sukkur,Ghulam Mustafa Phull on Wednesday has directed to all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the Sukkur division and Irrigation officers to ensure foolproof arrangements to cope with any eventuality that could occur during the rains.

He said"Protecting people from the problems that could be created by the rains is the top priority."The Commissioner ordered for extraordinary measures for the maintenance and protection of embankments to ward off the flooding threat.