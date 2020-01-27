UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Sukkur Takes Notice Of The Media Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 04:14 PM

Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Ahmed Mahesar has expressed concern over the violation of traffic rules and regulations in the Sukkur city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Ahmed Mahesar has expressed concern over the violation of traffic rules and regulations in the Sukkur city.

The Commissioner Sukkur also took notice of the media reports that many of the heavy vehicles, mini-buses, taxis and rickshaws plying in the city are in a bad shape thus causing inconveniences to the people.

He directed the SSP Sukkur Irfan Samo and Traffic police to take immediate steps for bringing about improvements in the situation.

Overloading, over speeding, uncomfortable seats as well as playing of music in public transport are other problems faced by the commuters.

The Commissioner directed that the traffic rules and regulations should be strictly implemented and that no dereliction would be tolerated besides strict actions would also be initiated.

He also instructed that encroachments on roads at Minara road, BarrageRoad and Station road areas be also removed.

