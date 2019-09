Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Mahesar will hold a Khulli Kutcherry (open court) at Town Committee of Pano Aqil on October 3 at 10:00 am

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Commissioner Sukkur , Shafique Mahesar will hold a Khulli Kutcherry (open court ) at Town Committee of Pano Aqil on October 3 at 10:00 am.

The commissioner would listen to the problems of people and pass on the spot orders to resolve the issues of of the people at their door steps.