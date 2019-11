Commissioner Sukkur to hold Khuli Kachehri on Nov.08

Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Ahmed Mahesar will hold Khuli Kachehri in the office of the Assiatnt Commissioner Sobhodero, District Khairpur on November 08

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Ahmed Mahesar will hold Khuli Kachehri in the office of the Assiatnt Commissioner Sobhodero, District Khairpur on November 08.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, the Commissioner will listen to problems of the people.