Commissioner Sukkur transferred by Sindh Government

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Government of Sundh has transferred Commissioner Sukkur Division Shafiqe Mahesar, a notification said here on Thursday.

Commissioner Larkana, Ghulam Mustafa Phull, replaced Mahesar as new Commissioner Sukkur Division.