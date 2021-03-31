Commissioner Sukkur urges to complete all running schemes

Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar on Wednesday has directed the officials concerned to complete all running developmental schemes before the end of this financial year

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar on Wednesday has directed the officials concerned to complete all running developmental schemes before the end of this financial year.

The schemes in education, Health and Municipal Services sectors should be completed speedily and new schemes should be prepared so that common people could be provided with more facilities.

Presiding over a meeting to review schemes and reviewed the pace of ongoing development schemes of Sukkur, Ghotki and Khairpur districts in detail and got briefing from the officers concerned at his office here, the Commissioner directed Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts to get the pace of development work expedited and ensure in time completion of the projects.

He also directed communication & works department and consultants to work speedily for the completion of on- going schemes within stipulated time, no excuse would be accepted in this regard. He highlighted the need for better coordination among all stake holders with a view of having speedy implementation of the schemes.

He expressed satisfaction over the current performance of different departments, however, he directed to achieve 100% results in developmental projects before the end of this fiscal year.