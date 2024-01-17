Commissioner Sukkur visits SRSO complex

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) The Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi visited the Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO), complex here on Wednesday.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), SRSO, Muhammad Dittal Kalhoro welcomed the Divisional Commissioner and gave a briefing on the organization and its various ongoing programs and projects during a meeting with all sector heads.

On the occasion, the CEO of the SRSO shared his organization's approach and highlighted interventions made at the community level for financial, social, and economic empowerment of rural communities through small entrepreneurship with a women-led household-based approach.

Talked about, the Union Council-Based Poverty Reduction Program (UCBPRP) of the Government of Sindh, Mr Kalhoro said that UCBPRP was a symbol in terms of service delivery to the poorest rural population through social mobilization to empower the local communities by socially and economically enabling them to improve their livelihood and increase their earnings through Income Generating Grants (IGG) and Community Fund as was given as an interest-free loan under this program.

He said that the programme was not only focused on social sector improvement by directly addressing the indicators of health, poverty, environment, social security, shelter, employment and basic livelihood but also helped in achieving the objective and targets of universally accepted Sustainable Development Goals(SDGs).

The Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi appreciated the work of SRSO for community empowerment, poverty reduction, and hand-made crafts of rural women artisans.

He visited all sectors and Sartyoon Sang Crafts Enterprise, a handicrafts outlet where handmade products of rural women artisans are kept for sale.