Commissioner Sukkur vows to eradicate polio

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull on Thursday vowed to eradicate polio from the division and prevent the young generation from the crippling disease.

He said this while chairing a meeting of Divisional Polio Eradication Committee(DPEC) which was attended by all concerned stakeholders of the health department besides district police officer, assistant commissioners and World Health Organization (WHO) representatives.

The commissioner said that relevant departments should ensure strong coordination to make the anti-polio drives successful by reaching out to each child in order to protect the young generation from the deadly disease.

Commissioner Sukkur said all-out efforts should be made for mobilizing the parents to get their children aged up to five years administered anti-polio drops.