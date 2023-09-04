Open Menu

Commissioner Sukkur Vows To Provide Better Services To People

Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2023 | 08:13 PM

Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull on Monday directed the district administration officers including deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners to improve liaison with the people and provide better services to them so that the officers can enjoy great public support and cooperation

He was speaking at a meeting of Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners of the Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts at his office.

The Commissioner emphasized that officers of district administrations would have to rebuild public confidence in them by showing their commitment to serve the people in the best possible way.

He directed them to go to their field/ areas and do their best efforts to serve the people and win their confidence and support.

