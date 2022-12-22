UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Sukkur Vows To Resolve Problems Of People At Doorstep

Sumaira FH Published December 22, 2022 | 07:26 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Divisional Commissioner Sukkur Ghulam Mustafa Phull has said the administration is taking tangible measures for extending relief to citizens by resolving their problems at the doorstep.

While chairing a meeting of all line departments to review the progress of departments pertaining to the provision of service delivery for people, the Divisional Commissioner directed the officials concerned to expedite efforts for accomplishing the task within the stipulated timeframe. He said the administration was committed to resolving the problems of people at the earliest.

