Commissioner Summons Record Of Approved, Unapproved Colonies

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 04:00 PM

Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood has sought details of approved and unapproved colonies from Deputy Commissioners of four districts of the division

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood has sought details of approved and unapproved colonies from Deputy Commissioners of four districts of the division.

According to handout, the Commissioner sought these details while chairing a meeting at conference hall on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Omar Sher Chattah, DC Khushab Musarrat Jabeen, DC Bhakhar Mosa Raza, DC Sargodha Abdullah Nayyer and ADCRs of all the four districts were present.

The commissioner directed the district officers for making sure the implementation of new lease policy and to complete the process of leasing of government lands transparently adding that in case in any misunderstanding and ambiguity they should take guidance from the board of revenue.

She also directed for completing the formalities and file works for giving the contracts of constructing petrol pumps, plazas, factories and shops on government lands according to the new schedule.

She further directed the district officers for settling the cases of temporary permission to cultivate government land for three years and the property right cases on priority basis.

The ADCRs-- Mianwali, Bhakhar, Khushab and Sargodha briefed the commissioner about thecommercial lands.

