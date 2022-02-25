UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Suspends CEO Edu, Principal, Writes For PEEDA Act On Administrative, Education

Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2022 | 05:20 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Commissioner DG Khan, Liaqat Ali Chata, on Friday ordered PEEDA Act proceeding after suspending CEO education Muzffargarh, Syed Kausar Shah and Principal, Govt Higher Secondary School Ghazi Ghat on administrative and educational grounds.

During a visit to the school, the commissioner took the steps after the poor administration, cleanliness arrangements and unsatisfactory standdard of education .

He wrote to Secretary School Education for initiating Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability (PEEDA) Act against Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Education Authority (DEA) Muzaffargarh, Syed Kausar Shah and Principal Govt HSS for Boys Ghazi Ghat, Malik Muhammad Irshad after their immediate suspension.

The strength was very poor and no student was able to utter a single word of English, the commissioner maintained adding that the principal was not properly dressed up.

He stated that CEOs of DEA and DHA were conveyed about surprise visits to tehsils of the divisions one by one in a video link meeting well in time,DC Muzaffargarh,Syed Musa Raza, and other officials were accompanying Mr Chata during the visit.

He paid visit to schools health centres , Revenue department of tehsil Kot Addu.

