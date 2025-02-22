Commissioner Suspends DMS Liaqat Memorial Hospital, Summons PESCO SDO
Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2025 | 08:00 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Commissioner Kohat Division, Syed Mutasimbillah Shah inspected Liaqat memorial hospital on wee hours of Saturday and suspended Deputy Medical Superintendent (DMS) while summoned PESCO’s SDO by recommending immediate disciplinary action over negligence.
According to details, the main electricity supply line of hospital was disconnected while some 21 newborns were admitted to incubators of nursery. The generator was also found to be faulty and condition of hospital was also unhygienic.
Taking notice of negligence, Commissioner called all the hospital staff from their homes and directed them to clean hospital during night. The concerned quarters immediately restored the electricity.
The mothers, patients and people thanked Commissioner Kohat for prompt action and to save lives of the beloved.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi signs groundbreaking agreements with China to strengthen economic, bus ..
SPEA celebrates achievements of 2nd strategic cycle
University of Sharjah launches 5th Forum for Women in Research
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Nabdh Al Falah community hub, directs expans ..
Global Developer Conference underway to promote implementation of AI scenarios
Nahyan bin Zayed attends finale of 13th Annual Shooting Championships 2025
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Saint Lucia on Independence Day
DEWA organises 2nd cycle of CleanTech Innovators Exhibition
Casualties in dining hall collapse in Peru
UAE President, VPs congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince on Founding Day
Xposure International Film Awards 2025 honours top global filmmaking talents
Saqr Charity and Humanitarian Foundation delivers 300 tonnes of newborn aid to G ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner suspends DMS Liaqat Memorial hospital, summons PESCO SDO6 minutes ago
-
DS Railway says retired employees asset of govt depts6 minutes ago
-
NUML inaugurates training program EnglishWorks6 minutes ago
-
CM performance highly commendable; Maryam Aurangzeb16 minutes ago
-
ETPB to develop trust properties, revenue expected to quadruple26 minutes ago
-
Cloudy weather persists in Lahore26 minutes ago
-
351 ITP officers deployed for ICC Champions Trophy traffic plan36 minutes ago
-
ITP take action against 7,883 wrong parking violators36 minutes ago
-
Police intensify snap checking In DIKhan36 minutes ago
-
Kohat market inspection ensures fair prices and availability of essential commodities36 minutes ago
-
Spring Plantation Drive begins, 1,540 trees planted in Peshawar36 minutes ago
-
PM meets local, parliamentary leaders in DG Khan46 minutes ago