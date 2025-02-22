Commissioner suspends DMS Liaqat Memorial hospital, summons PESCO SDO

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Commissioner Kohat Division, Syed Mutasimbillah Shah inspected Liaqat memorial hospital on wee hours of Saturday and suspended Deputy Medical Superintendent (DMS) while summoned PESCO’s SDO by recommending immediate disciplinary action over negligence.

According to details, the main electricity supply line of hospital was disconnected while some 21 newborns were admitted to incubators of nursery. The generator was also found to be faulty and condition of hospital was also unhygienic.

Taking notice of negligence, Commissioner called all the hospital staff from their homes and directed them to clean hospital during night. The concerned quarters immediately restored the electricity.

The mothers, patients and people thanked Commissioner Kohat for prompt action and to save lives of the beloved.