Open Menu

Commissioner Suspends DMS Liaqat Memorial Hospital, Summons PESCO SDO

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Commissioner suspends DMS Liaqat Memorial hospital, summons PESCO SDO

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Commissioner Kohat Division, Syed Mutasimbillah Shah inspected Liaqat memorial hospital on wee hours of Saturday and suspended Deputy Medical Superintendent (DMS) while summoned PESCO’s SDO by recommending immediate disciplinary action over negligence.

According to details, the main electricity supply line of hospital was disconnected while some 21 newborns were admitted to incubators of nursery. The generator was also found to be faulty and condition of hospital was also unhygienic.

Taking notice of negligence, Commissioner called all the hospital staff from their homes and directed them to clean hospital during night. The concerned quarters immediately restored the electricity.

The mothers, patients and people thanked Commissioner Kohat for prompt action and to save lives of the beloved.

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi signs groundbreaking agreements with Chi ..

Abu Dhabi signs groundbreaking agreements with China to strengthen economic, bus ..

4 minutes ago
 SPEA celebrates achievements of 2nd strategic cycl ..

SPEA celebrates achievements of 2nd strategic cycle

4 minutes ago
 University of Sharjah launches 5th Forum for Women ..

University of Sharjah launches 5th Forum for Women in Research

4 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Nabdh Al Falah ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Nabdh Al Falah community hub, directs expans ..

4 minutes ago
 Global Developer Conference underway to promote im ..

Global Developer Conference underway to promote implementation of AI scenarios

5 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed attends finale of 13th Annual Sho ..

Nahyan bin Zayed attends finale of 13th Annual Shooting Championships 2025

5 minutes ago
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Saint ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Saint Lucia on Independence Day

5 minutes ago
 DEWA organises 2nd cycle of CleanTech Innovators E ..

DEWA organises 2nd cycle of CleanTech Innovators Exhibition

5 minutes ago
 Casualties in dining hall collapse in Peru

Casualties in dining hall collapse in Peru

5 minutes ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Saudi King, Crown ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince on Founding Day

6 minutes ago
 Xposure International Film Awards 2025 honours top ..

Xposure International Film Awards 2025 honours top global filmmaking talents

6 minutes ago
 Saqr Charity and Humanitarian Foundation delivers ..

Saqr Charity and Humanitarian Foundation delivers 300 tonnes of newborn aid to G ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan