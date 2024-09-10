Commissioner Suspends Incharge Hospital, Two Male Nurses, Three Others
Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2024 | 02:50 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Motasim Billah Shah on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to District Headquarters Hospital Parachinar, District Kurram and Muhammad Khawaja Hospital District Hangu and suspended Incharge of Muhammad Khawaja Hospital, two male nurses and three other staff members of DHQ Kurram over negligence during duty hours and poor cleanliness conditions.
The commissioner inspected the medical equipment at District Headquarters Hospital Parachinar, and ordered provision of best health care facilities to the patients.
Deputy Commissioner Kurram Javedullah Mehsud, Additional Deputy Commissioner Kurram and MS DHQ Hospital Parachinar were also present on the occasion.
The Commissioner went on round to different wards of the hospital and checked the attendance of the medical staff on night duty.
He also reviewed the overall situation of the hospital and issued on spot instructions to the authorities concerned to further improve the medical services being provided in the hospital.
Meanwhile, the Commissioner also reviewed the set goals of the ongoing polio campaign in a meeting held at Chinar House Sadda and directed to run the polio campaign in an efficient manner to make the drive successful.
While returning to Kohat, the Commissioner also paid surprise visit to Muhammad Khawaja Hospital District Hangu and suspended the Incharge of Hospital over poor cleanliness conditions, and ordered immediate inquiry.
APP/adi
Recent Stories
PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League
Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..
Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation
IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan
Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected to be produced before local c ..
KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours incommunicado
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024
PM hosts dinner in honour of parliamentarians, says govt's efforts putting econo ..
Six private members’ bills tabled in Senate
Islamabad police arrest PTI leaders including Gohar Khan, Sher Afzal Marwat
SU students receive cheques under PM Fund Scholarships
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rs 3.6 mln fines imposed on unfit PSVs1 minute ago
-
Police arrest bike lifter with three motorcycles2 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three bike lifters with four motorcycles2 minutes ago
-
Six arrested, eight cases for overpricing2 minutes ago
-
DC Larkana for full proof security arrangements on Eid Milad un Nabi2 minutes ago
-
FIRs lodged against five investigation officers for negligence in submitting challans2 minutes ago
-
Dengue cases mounts to 189 as 18 new patients reported in last 25 hours2 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi expresses condolence to senior journalists Malik brothers over demise of mother2 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive, CS for 100pc coverage of missed children2 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister meets ANP President Senator Aimal Wali Khan12 minutes ago
-
SRSO installs latrines at tent city in Badin12 minutes ago
-
Rana Tanveer urges opposition sit together for sake of strengthening parliament, democracy32 minutes ago