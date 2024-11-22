Commissioner Suspends Revenue Department Officials
Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2024 | 03:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Sargodha Divisional Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan Friday suspended various revenue department officials for being absent from duty.
He conducted a surprise visit to Tehsil Office and Land Record Centre and found all tehsildars and naib tehsildars absent from duty. All three registry clerks, 17 patwaris (revenue accountants), and three gardawars (revenue officers) were also not present at their desks. He issued show-cause notices to all absent tehsildars and naib tehsildars, and suspended three registry clerks, 17 patwaris, and three gardawars.
The suspended patwaris included: Riaz Ahmed, Sher Ali, Haider, Sajid, Saqlain Shah, Jawad Hassan, Muhammad Hassan, Muhammad Abdullah, Nuaman, Zeeshan Baqir, Waqar Akram, Ishaq Yunus, Tahir Naqash, Hafiz Zubair, Waqas Ghuman, Shoukat Hayat, and Muhammad Yusuf.
The suspended registry clerks were Muhammad Abbas, Muhammad Shehbaz, and Ali Abbas, while the suspended girdawars were Muazzam Jamshid, Asghar Shah, and Ehsan Shah.
Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan has terminated the services of Naib Qasid Muhammad Arif for providing false information about the revenue officers' whereabouts. He expressed his disappointment with the late arrival of staff at the Land Record Center.
