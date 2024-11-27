Open Menu

Commissioner Syed Hassan NaqvI Reviews Ongoing Development Projects

Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2024 | 10:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi, along with Deputy Commissioner Keamari and relevant officers visited District Keamari to review the ongoing development projects in different sub divisions.

He was briefed by Deputy Commissioner Tahir Cheema, Assistant Commissioners, and relevant officers about the projects carried out in details.

The Commissioner directed the concerned officials to complete all projects by June and ensure that the development work meets the required standards and codal formalities.

The Commissioner's visit to the newly constructed Government Boys Primary school in Abidabad marked a significant milestone in the district's educational development. During the visit, he was informed that 21 primary and elementary schools are currently under construction, with a total budget allocation of Rs.

259.86 million.

The Commissioner asked the Deputy Commissioner to reach out to the government to ensure the provision of essential furniture and teachers for these newly constructed schools. This move underscores the government's commitment to improving the education sector in the district.

The Commissioner inspected the development projects, included road construction, footpaths, drainage and sewerage systems in Jahanabad Balida and Gulshan Mazdoor.

The Commissioner was informed that 70% of the work has been completed in Jahanabad, including the construction of a 2400-foot-long road and footpath.

In Gulshan Mazdoor, a 14,000-feet-long sewerage line is under construction.

Commissioner emphasized the importance of completing development projects on time, saying that these projects will support the government's efforts to improve the city.

