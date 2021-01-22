Commissioner take notice of admissions in LUMHS on fake domiciles

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah Friday took notice of media reports regarding admission of seven candidates in Liaquat University of Medical Science on allegedly fake domiciles of Sanghar district.

The Commissioner has directed Deputy Commissioner Sanghar to conduct thorough investigation into the issue and submit the complete report in this regard.

Separately, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh, Javed Nayab Laghari, has taken notice of the issue and contacted the Vice Chancellor, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro to get information about the suspected domiciles.

Laghari also directed the DC Sanghar to scrutinize the domiciles and submit a report in a couple of days.