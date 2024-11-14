Open Menu

Commissioner Takes Action Against 24 Absent Government Employees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2024 | 04:10 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Motasim Billah Shah under the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa program “Awami Agenda”, made a surprise visit to various government departments and institutions in Kohat and Karak districts on Thursday.

On this occasion, he ordered immediate disciplinary action against more than 2 dozen government employees, including some officers, for absenteeism.

As per details, Commissioner Kohat paid surprise raids on the offices of Service Delivery Center Lachi, Service Delivery Center Karak, Assistant Commissioner Lachi, Assistant Commissioner Karak, TMAs Karak and Lachi, ASDEO education Karak, C&W Karak, Public Health Karak, District Secretariat Karak and NHA Karak, in which more than 2 dozen officials, including some officers, were found absent from the offices.

Commissioner Kohat also visited Government High school Jarma on his way to Karak and expressed satisfaction over its cleanliness, performance and attendance of teachers.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner also visited Dar-ul-Kafala, Drug Rehabilitation Center, Welfare Home and Deaf and Dumb School in Karak district, where he met the children and distributed gifts among them.

Motasim Billah Shah, along with the Deputy Commissioner Karak Shakeel Ahmed Jan, also made a special visit to Tehsil Banda Daud Shah Zinka and listened to the concerns and complaints of the local people there and assured them of their early redressal.

Later, the Commissioner also visited Makori Deep-III Oil Field and reviewed the ongoing work there and had a detailed discussion with the concerned officials on their problems and other issues faced by them and assured all possible cooperation from the divisional and district administration.

