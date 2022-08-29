Commissioner takes action against agents making illegal deductions in BISP amount

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Syed Ejaz Ali Shah on Monday said that the prevailing flood situation was painful and no injustice with poor, particularly destitute people would be tolerated.

The Commissioner said that on the directives of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, police have carried out action against agents making illegal deductions from the amount allocated for women under BISP, said a press release.

He said that six persons were arrested from Mirpurkhas division.