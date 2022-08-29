UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Takes Action Against Agents Making Illegal Deductions In BISP Amount

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Commissioner takes action against agents making illegal deductions in BISP amount

Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Syed Ejaz Ali Shah on Monday said that the prevailing flood situation was painful and no injustice with poor, particularly destitute people would be tolerated

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Syed Ejaz Ali Shah on Monday said that the prevailing flood situation was painful and no injustice with poor, particularly destitute people would be tolerated.

The Commissioner said that on the directives of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, police have carried out action against agents making illegal deductions from the amount allocated for women under BISP, said a press release.

He said that six persons were arrested from Mirpurkhas division.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Police Poor Flood Women Murad Ali Shah From

Recent Stories

Hadiqa Kiani asks people to help flood victims

Hadiqa Kiani asks people to help flood victims

8 minutes ago
 Commander Peshawar Corps visits flood-hit areas in ..

Commander Peshawar Corps visits flood-hit areas in Swat

46 seconds ago
 Polio campaign continues amid flood devastation

Polio campaign continues amid flood devastation

47 seconds ago
 Netherlands ambassador expresses condolences to al ..

Netherlands ambassador expresses condolences to all flood victims

22 minutes ago
 Berlin Says Does Not Consider Schengen Visa Ban on ..

Berlin Says Does Not Consider Schengen Visa Ban on Russians Reasonable

48 seconds ago
 Ukrainian Attack Breaks Roof of ZNPP Building Stor ..

Ukrainian Attack Breaks Roof of ZNPP Building Storing Reactor's Fuel - Rogov

50 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.