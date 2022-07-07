Commissioner takes charge as BISE chairman

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Sargodha Division Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmad took charge as the chairman board of Intermediate & Secondary education, Sargodha (BISE) here on Thursday.

According to spokesperson for Board, the HEC appointed Dr Irshad Ahmad as a chairman of BISE Sargodha for the period of three months.

He held meeting with the BISE officials and inspected various sections along with former chairman, secretary, controller examinations and others.

Secretary Board Dr Mohsin briefed the commissioner about the examination system and other issues.