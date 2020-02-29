Commissioner takes notice of dog biting incident in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Commissioner Sargodha Division Dr. Farah Masood takes notice of an incident of dog biting which claimed life of a child

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Division Dr. Farah Masood takes notice of an incident of dog biting which claimed life of a child.

He took notice of dog biting in village Ratto Kala Tehsils Bhawal and deputed deputy commissioner to inquire into the matter and furnish report within 24 hours.

He also directed to take preventive measures to avoid such incidents.