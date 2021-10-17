UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Takes Notice Of Four Infants' Death

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 02:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Dr Farah Masood on Sunday took notice of the death of four infants here at District Headquarters Teaching Hospital.

The commissioner formed a four-member committee to investigate the incident.

The committee consists of CEO Health Authority, Principal Sargodha Medical College and MSDHQ Teaching Hospital will conduct a thorough investigation into the incident within 24 hours and submit its report to the commissioner.

Dr Farah Masood said that a strict action would be taken against the negligent officials.

On the direction of the Commissioner Sargodha, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joyia visited the DHQ Teaching Hospital and presented the initial report tothe Commissioner.

It is pertinent to mention here that four infants died at the hospital on Saturday night.

