Commissioner takes notice of growing dengue cases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud on Monday took notice of the growing dengue fever cases in various localities of the division.

The commissioner has directed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of all districts including Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, and tribal districts Mohmand and Khyber for furnishing daily basis reports regarding details of measures taken for prevention of dengue.

The commissioner has also directed for submission of details regarding measures taken in the affected localities and besides conducting spray also beginning of the public awareness campaign in such localities.