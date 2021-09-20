UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Takes Notice Of Growing Dengue Cases

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 05:10 PM

Commissioner takes notice of growing dengue cases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud on Monday took notice of the growing dengue fever cases in various localities of the division.

The commissioner has directed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of all districts including Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, and tribal districts Mohmand and Khyber for furnishing daily basis reports regarding details of measures taken for prevention of dengue.

The commissioner has also directed for submission of details regarding measures taken in the affected localities and besides conducting spray also beginning of the public awareness campaign in such localities.

Related Topics

Peshawar Dengue Charsadda Nowshera All

Recent Stories

Hamad Al Sharqi... 47 years of achievements, urban ..

Hamad Al Sharqi... 47 years of achievements, urban development

3 minutes ago
 UAE President issues decree appointing Khalfan Al ..

UAE President issues decree appointing Khalfan Al Mazrouei as Executive Director ..

3 minutes ago
 40,697 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

40,697 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

3 minutes ago
 Gas tariff hike move perturbing investors: Mian Za ..

Gas tariff hike move perturbing investors: Mian Zahid Hussain

9 minutes ago
 UVAS holds “International Virtual Conference on ..

UVAS holds “International Virtual Conference on Rabies Awareness and its Contr ..

12 minutes ago
 vivo Becomes the Brand of Choice for Smartphone Us ..

Vivo Becomes the Brand of Choice for Smartphone Users in Pakistan

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.