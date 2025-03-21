Commissioner Takes Notice Of Hygiene Violations In Govt Slaughterhouse
Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2025 | 12:20 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Commissioner Kohat division Syed Mutasim Billah Shah on Friday conducted a surprise inspection of the government slaughterhouse here before sunrise, uncovering serious hygiene violations and negligence.
Expressing his deep dissatisfaction, the commissioner found poor cleanliness, improper meat storage, and staff neglecting their duties. In response, he immediately called an emergency meeting of relevant department officers, ordering them to resolve all issues within two days.
The meeting was attended by Livestock Department Kohat’s Dr. Asif Junaid, District Health Officer Dr.
Fazal Mola, Deputy Director Halal Food Safety Authority Kohat Kamran Khan, TMO Kohat Muhammad Shoaib, and other officials.
Commissioner Shah emphasized a zero-tolerance policy on hygiene violations in slaughterhouses, butcher shops, broiler outlets, and hotels across Kohat Division. He directed the district administration and Food Authority to conduct regular inspections and take strict action against violators.
The public welcomed the commissioner’s initiative, expressing hope that concrete steps will be taken to ensure cleaner and safer food standards in the region.
APP/azq-adi
Recent Stories
March pensions to be disbursed next Monday: GPSSA
Japan Becomes First Team to Qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026
Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand in third T20I match
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2025
Abdullah bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak attend Zayed Humanitarian Day event
UAE President receives Ministry of Foreign Affairs delegation
Etihad Airways gears up to welcome passengers during holiday season
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Crown Prince of Dubai meet over Iftar banquet at Nad ..
UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah, Crown Prince
Abdullah bin Zayed, Liberian Foreign Minister discuss bilateral relations
UAE Gender Balance Council signs MoU with Posterity Institute
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC highlights critical challenges facing the nation2 minutes ago
-
Minor boy’s tortured body found in DI Khan2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner takes notice of hygiene violations in govt slaughterhouse2 minutes ago
-
Drug court awards three-year imprisonment to accused2 minutes ago
-
15 power pilferers held12 minutes ago
-
Rs. 39 hike in FED per cigarette pack may generate additional revenue of Rs. 67.4b52 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Council EU pays tributes to Kashmir freedom struggle leader late Syed Ali Ahmed Shah2 hours ago
-
Commissioner visits govt slaughterhouse2 hours ago
-
Experts call for urgent action on forest conservation in Pakistan on 'World Forest Day'2 hours ago
-
Specialist warns against excessive fried food consumption during Iftar2 hours ago
-
President pays tribute to security forces for eliminating Khawarij4 hours ago
-
PM lauds security forces for successful operation against Fitna al-Khawarij4 hours ago