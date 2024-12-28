Open Menu

Commissioner Takes Notice Of Illegal Construction Near Lakes

Muhammad Irfan Published December 28, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Commissioner takes notice of illegal construction near lakes

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan, taking notice of constructions near natural lakes across the division, has directed the deputy commissioners to strictly implement the local government by-laws.

He said that in the Nimal Lake of Mianwali, Soon Valley and other lakes, rare birds arrive in cold weather and it has been seen that the arrival of birds has decreased due to construction near the lakes. He was addressing a meeting to review public welfare initiatives. The commissioner directed the four deputy commissioners and other administrative officers to visit educational institutions and health centers on a regular basis and send reports to their office.

He said that they should also pay attention to other administrative affairs so that people feel real relief. In the meeting, the four deputy commissioners informed him about the progress made in a week on 32 public welfare initiatives including price control, ongoing development projects, education, health, enforcements, clean Punjab, transport and agriculture.

Related Topics

Weather Education Punjab Agriculture Visit Progress Price Mianwali Government

Recent Stories

A grand start to 2025: Infinix’s tech-fueled New ..

A grand start to 2025: Infinix’s tech-fueled New Year extravaganza

37 minutes ago
 Air Arabia launches first flight between Ras Al Kh ..

Air Arabia launches first flight between Ras Al Khaimah, Moscow

1 hour ago
 Mansour bin Zayed meets citizens in Al Ain

Mansour bin Zayed meets citizens in Al Ain

1 hour ago
 Maye Musk shares inspiring journey with '1 Billion ..

Maye Musk shares inspiring journey with '1 Billion Followers Summit' audience

2 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns burning ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Ga ..

3 hours ago
 OPEC Fund provides $20 million loan to boost agric ..

OPEC Fund provides $20 million loan to boost agricultural transformation in Mala ..

3 hours ago
UAE industrial sector: Cornerstone of sustainable ..

UAE industrial sector: Cornerstone of sustainable economic growth

3 hours ago
 Two tribes sign agreement at grand peace jirga for ..

Two tribes sign agreement at grand peace jirga for Kurram

3 hours ago
 ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: Pakistan ann ..

ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: Pakistan announces 15-member squad

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz directs relevant depts to take action ..

PM Shehbaz directs relevant depts to take action against electricity theft

4 hours ago
 AQU celebrates graduation of eighth batch of stude ..

AQU celebrates graduation of eighth batch of students

4 hours ago
 Public finance of GCC countries witnessed signific ..

Public finance of GCC countries witnessed significant financial surplus in 2022, ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan