Commissioner Takes Notice Of Illegal Construction Near Lakes
Muhammad Irfan Published December 28, 2024 | 06:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan, taking notice of constructions near natural lakes across the division, has directed the deputy commissioners to strictly implement the local government by-laws.
He said that in the Nimal Lake of Mianwali, Soon Valley and other lakes, rare birds arrive in cold weather and it has been seen that the arrival of birds has decreased due to construction near the lakes. He was addressing a meeting to review public welfare initiatives. The commissioner directed the four deputy commissioners and other administrative officers to visit educational institutions and health centers on a regular basis and send reports to their office.
He said that they should also pay attention to other administrative affairs so that people feel real relief. In the meeting, the four deputy commissioners informed him about the progress made in a week on 32 public welfare initiatives including price control, ongoing development projects, education, health, enforcements, clean Punjab, transport and agriculture.
Recent Stories
A grand start to 2025: Infinix’s tech-fueled New Year extravaganza
Air Arabia launches first flight between Ras Al Khaimah, Moscow
Mansour bin Zayed meets citizens in Al Ain
Maye Musk shares inspiring journey with '1 Billion Followers Summit' audience
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Ga ..
OPEC Fund provides $20 million loan to boost agricultural transformation in Mala ..
UAE industrial sector: Cornerstone of sustainable economic growth
Two tribes sign agreement at grand peace jirga for Kurram
ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: Pakistan announces 15-member squad
PM Shehbaz directs relevant depts to take action against electricity theft
AQU celebrates graduation of eighth batch of students
Public finance of GCC countries witnessed significant financial surplus in 2022, ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dr. Zahid Akram elected as VP of SRWIA41 seconds ago
-
No leniency for May 9 violence in PTI negotiations:Tarar44 seconds ago
-
Commissioner takes notice of illegal construction near lakes52 seconds ago
-
Rs11.75m released for treatment of cops, their families56 seconds ago
-
CDA Chairman reviews Islamabad beautification plan59 seconds ago
-
PFA discards over 900 litre expired cold drinks1 minute ago
-
Govt installs around 100 percent emission control systems in Lahore industries11 minutes ago
-
Rapidly growing environmental degradation manageable through climate-resilient WASH11 minutes ago
-
IG orders tight security on New Year's Eve11 minutes ago
-
Anti-Corruption evacuates illegally occupied land worth Rs 300 mln21 minutes ago
-
Chak Jhumra school transformed into model institution21 minutes ago
-
Syedaal visits Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s residence to inquire about his health21 minutes ago