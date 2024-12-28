Commissioner takes notice of illegal construction near lakes

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan, taking notice of constructions near natural lakes across the division, has directed the deputy commissioners to strictly implement the local government by-laws.

He said that in the Nimal Lake of Mianwali, Soon Valley and other lakes, rare birds arrive in cold weather and it has been seen that the arrival of birds has decreased due to construction near the lakes. He was addressing a meeting to review public welfare initiatives. The commissioner directed the four deputy commissioners and other administrative officers to visit educational institutions and health centers on a regular basis and send reports to their office.

He said that they should also pay attention to other administrative affairs so that people feel real relief. In the meeting, the four deputy commissioners informed him about the progress made in a week on 32 public welfare initiatives including price control, ongoing development projects, education, health, enforcements, clean Punjab, transport and agriculture.