Commissioner takes notice of increasing unclaimed babies cases

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch Thursday took notice of increasing cases of finding unclaimed babies from public spots in different parts of the city and constituted a committee under supervision of the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad to look after the health, education and other needs of these babies.

Presiding over a meeting here at his office, he also authorized the said committee to formulate procedures of handing over these unclaimed babies to needy and deserving parents.

The Commissioner annoyed over tossing up these unclaimed babies in hospitals, streets and garbage containers and said that such inhuman acts were an insult to humanity.

He asked the officers of Child Protection Authority, Social Welfare, Special Education and other concerned departments to look after these unclaimed babies with medical care at Dar-ul-Atfal or other social welfare institutes of Hyderabad.

A Memorandum of Understanding should be signed with the management of Liaquat University Hospital and other government hospitals for establishing special wards and nurseries for these unclaimed babies, he said and added that these unclaimed babies should be looked after at the pattern of SOS Villages.

He underlined the need of formulating an effective system which could ease procedures of handing over these unclaimed babies to needy and deserving parents through the focal person of the Deputy Commissioner.