UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Takes Notice Of Increasing Unclaimed Babies Cases

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 07:33 PM

Commissioner takes notice of increasing unclaimed babies cases

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch Thursday took notice of increasing cases of finding unclaimed babies from public spots in different parts of the city and constituted a committee under supervision of the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad to look after the health, education and other needs of these babies

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch Thursday took notice of increasing cases of finding unclaimed babies from public spots in different parts of the city and constituted a committee under supervision of the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad to look after the health, education and other needs of these babies.

Presiding over a meeting here at his office, he also authorized the said committee to formulate procedures of handing over these unclaimed babies to needy and deserving parents.

The Commissioner annoyed over tossing up these unclaimed babies in hospitals, streets and garbage containers and said that such inhuman acts were an insult to humanity.

He asked the officers of Child Protection Authority, Social Welfare, Special Education and other concerned departments to look after these unclaimed babies with medical care at Dar-ul-Atfal or other social welfare institutes of Hyderabad.

A Memorandum of Understanding should be signed with the management of Liaquat University Hospital and other government hospitals for establishing special wards and nurseries for these unclaimed babies, he said and added that these unclaimed babies should be looked after at the pattern of SOS Villages.

He underlined the need of formulating an effective system which could ease procedures of handing over these unclaimed babies to needy and deserving parents through the focal person of the Deputy Commissioner.

Related Topics

Education Hyderabad Somali Shilling From Government

Recent Stories

HCSTSI President congratulates Prime Minister for ..

HCSTSI President congratulates Prime Minister for achieving revenue target

42 seconds ago
 Two 'dacoits' arrested, 3 motorcycles recovered

Two 'dacoits' arrested, 3 motorcycles recovered

43 seconds ago
 DC visits different schools of Taluka Qazi Ahmed, ..

DC visits different schools of Taluka Qazi Ahmed, checked attendance of teachers ..

45 seconds ago
 SAU pays tributes to scientist Karam Khan Kaleri

SAU pays tributes to scientist Karam Khan Kaleri

46 seconds ago
 Rs 361,750 fine imposed on brick-kilns, industries ..

Rs 361,750 fine imposed on brick-kilns, industries

48 seconds ago
 NAB- KP recovers Rs 12621mln from corrupt elements ..

NAB- KP recovers Rs 12621mln from corrupt elements: Chairman NAB told

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.