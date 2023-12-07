Open Menu

Commissioner Takes Notice Of Mixing Of Sand Into Wheat, Orders Investigation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2023 | 06:26 PM

Commissioner takes notice of mixing of sand into wheat, orders investigation

Commissioner DG Khan division took notice of a scandal of mixing sand into wheat by the food department employees and ordered interrogation into the incident

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Commissioner DG Khan division took notice of a scandal of mixing sand into wheat by the food department employees and ordered interrogation into the incident.

According to food department sources, a truck of sand was brought to mix into wheat at the food center located at Dera Ghazi Khan road to meet the gap of embezzled wheat.

The district food controller has also sent the prosecution to the anti-corruption officials to register a case against two food inspectors and other involved staff.

Civil Lines police seized the truck of sand brought to mix into the wheat and arrested the driver.

Related Topics

Police Scandal Driver Road Dera Ghazi Khan Wheat

Recent Stories

Cheap electricity and jobs keep Serbia tied to coa ..

Cheap electricity and jobs keep Serbia tied to coal

3 minutes ago
 Shan Masood joins Kings, Faisal Akram moves to Sul ..

Shan Masood joins Kings, Faisal Akram moves to Sultans

11 minutes ago
 Bitcoin rally shines spotlight on investor risks

Bitcoin rally shines spotlight on investor risks

7 minutes ago
 DC visits DHQ Bannu, inspects various sections

DC visits DHQ Bannu, inspects various sections

7 minutes ago
 Israeli strike on journalists in Lebanon warrants ..

Israeli strike on journalists in Lebanon warrants 'war crime' probe: watchdogs

8 minutes ago
 Completion of two blocks of secretariat by Dec 31 ..

Completion of two blocks of secretariat by Dec 31 ordered

29 minutes ago
AFP probe into October strike on journalists in Le ..

AFP probe into October strike on journalists in Lebanon points to Israeli tank s ..

23 minutes ago
 Seminar to promote religious tolerance among stude ..

Seminar to promote religious tolerance among students held in UoS

29 minutes ago
 Latest developments in Israel-Hamas war

Latest developments in Israel-Hamas war

23 minutes ago
 Abbottabad's Zainab Wahid secures UNICEF Youth Fel ..

Abbottabad's Zainab Wahid secures UNICEF Youth Fellowship

31 minutes ago
 High-level meeting discusses BRT project with ADP ..

High-level meeting discusses BRT project with ADP mission

14 minutes ago
 Power suspension on Peshawar, Hattar grids notifie ..

Power suspension on Peshawar, Hattar grids notified

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan