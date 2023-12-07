Commissioner takes notice of mixing of sand into wheat, orders investigation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Commissioner DG Khan division took notice of a scandal of mixing sand into wheat by the food department employees and ordered interrogation into the incident.

According to food department sources, a truck of sand was brought to mix into wheat at the food center located at Dera Ghazi Khan road to meet the gap of embezzled wheat.

The district food controller has also sent the prosecution to the anti-corruption officials to register a case against two food inspectors and other involved staff.

Civil Lines police seized the truck of sand brought to mix into the wheat and arrested the driver.