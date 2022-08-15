UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Takes Notice Of Non-completion Of Water Supply Scheme In Tando Jam Town

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Commissioner takes notice of non-completion of water supply scheme in Tando Jam town

The Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon has taken serious notice of non-completion of water supply scheme worth Rs. 61 million of Tando Jam town and asked the officers of public health engineering department to submit details of the present status, annual allocations and release of grants right from the year 2015 to 2022

The Commissioner issued these directives while presiding over a meeting here at his office on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Lal Dino Mangi ware also present on the occasion.

While expressing his dismay over the delay in completion of the water supply scheme, the Commissioner said that no delaying tactics would be tolerated and strict action would be initiated against all those officers and contractors who were involved on such delaying tactics.

Such negligence was not only causing the wastage of the approved amount of the government but also depriving the people to receive benefits from these development schemes, he added.

The commissioner was informed that the water supply scheme for Tando Jam town was started in the year 2015 with an estimated cost of Rs. 61 million. The scheme was scheduled to be completed in the year 2018 but due to delay in release of grants as well as technical hurdles from Pakistan Railways, HESCO and Sindh Irrigation Department, the cost of construction had been increased to further Rs. 35 million for which a revised PC-I had been prepared for approval from the government.

The Commissioner decided to visit the site of the development scheme in-person and later discuss the issue with the officers of all departments concerned.

