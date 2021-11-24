UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Takes Notice Of Non-treatment Of Pregnant Woman

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Dr Farah Masood on Wednesday took notice of media reports about non-treatment of pregnant woman in Govt Maulabakhsh hospital and formed a three-member inquiry committee in this regard.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Bilal Feroz Joyia would be convenor while Chief Executive Health Authority Dr Sohail Asghar Qazi and Director Health Services Dr Riaz would be the members of the committee.

The commissioner sought a report from the committee within 24 hours and said that noleniency would be showed for the officers and staff of the hospital who had committedincompetence and negligence.

