Commissioner takes notice of opening trend of closed business, shops in lockdown

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sargodha District Dr Farah Masood on Thursday took stern notice of opening the trend of closed business stalls and shops in Lock down situation.

She directed the administration and police of the four districts to arrest such shopkeepers and traders as well as seized their goods in order to eradicate these elements that become cause of the spread of Corona virus.

She said after five o'clock, samosas, pakoras and other dishes should not be allowed adding that notices should be issued to the committees of mosques violating the 20-point code and if they do not comply with the quarterly warning, they should be sealed.

She expressed these words while chairing a meeting of the Divisional Vigilance Committee in her conference room.

Regional Police Officer Afzal Kausar, Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, DPO Faisal Gulzar, Additional Commissioner Shahbaz Hussain Naqvi, Director Health Rana Abdullah, Deputy Commissioners and District Police Officers of the three districts and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.

Commissioner has clarified that violation of lockdown would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against the responsible and she also directed the district administration to tighten the price control with the help of police.

She has said that seal of ablution places in mosques and encouragement of prayers in the homes of persons above 50 years of age should be encouraged. In this regard, mosque committees should be cooperates to ensure compliance with the Infectious Virus Ordinance.

Commissioner has directed to complete the wheat procurement targets, complete timely diagnostic tests of corona virus patients and She has also directed to keep the prices of essential commodities in balance.

Addressing the meeting, RPO Afzal Kausar directed the police officers of the four districts to ensure double riding ban, not allowing more than two persons to sit in vehicles and impounded the vehicles for violation.

She said that special attention should be paid to the activities of thieves and dacoits after the 15th of Ramazan; Army and police should set up joint check posts at the entrances of districts and divisions so that such elements could be effectively eradicated.

Deputy Commissioners of the four districts presented their daily performance reports in the meeting.