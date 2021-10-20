Commissioner takes notice of price-hike, sale of under-weight roti

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud has taken stern notice of the artificial price hike, sale of under-weight roti and adulteration in edible items

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud has taken stern notice of the artificial price hike, sale of under-weight roti and adulteration in edible items.

He was presiding over a meeting regarding prevention of selling of substandard and adulterated food items and implementation of the official price list here on Wednesday.

Besides, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Captain (Retd) Khalid Mahmood, Rationing Controller Peshawar, Jamshid Afridi, Dr Kamran, Director Livestock, Zeeshan Mehsud, officials of Halal Food Authority and other concerned departments attended the meeting.

The Commissioner directed district administration, Halal Food Authority and Food Department for conducting a joint crackdown and directed the authorities of Livestock Department for abolition of illegal slaughter houses and also directed deputy commissioner Peshawar for convening a meeting of the price review committee to fix weight and rate of roti.

He further directed stern action against those selling substandard food items and creators of the artificial price hike to award them maximum imprisonment.