Commissioner takes notice of shortage & doctors absence in Kohlu

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Commissioner Sibi Division Bashir Ahmed Bqangulzai on Tuesday took strict notice of the shortage and absence of doctors and issued a letter to the Secretary Health to dismiss the absent doctors after taking action against them.

The Commissioner was taken this action when he visited the District headquarters Hospital Kohlu during visiting of Kohlu for one day.

He visited District Headquarters Hospital Kohlu and reviewed medical facilities provided to patients and supply of medicines where he took strict notice of the shortage and absence of doctors, issued a letter to the Secretary Health to dismiss the absent doctors.

The Commissioner also expressed his anger at the slowness of the Covid-19 projects under construction in the hospital.

Bashir Ahmad Bangulzai visited various under-construction development projects in the district and also took notice of Xen’s absence and issued an order to him to return his services.

He gave orders to blacklist the contractors of all slow-moving schemes and various firms.

After the completion of visiting, Commissioner Bashir Bengulzai also presided over the meeting of heads of all departments in the office of Deputy Commissioner Kohlu on the occasion of Kohlu's visit.

Later, Commissioner Sibi Division chaired the meeting of the officers of all law enforcement agencies in connection with

Election 2024 and to maintain law and order situation.

Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Naqibullah Kakar gave a detailed briefing about Kohlu district.

Commissioner Sibi Division issued instructions to all institutions to make it possible to conduct the election as per the law.