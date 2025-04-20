Open Menu

Commissioner Takes Notice Of Torture Of Child

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Commissioner takes notice of torture of child

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Commissioner Jehanzaib Awan has taken serious notice of a viral video on various social media platforms in which a staff member is allegedly torturing children at the swing area of Company Bagh, during a flower exhibition organized by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) at Saturday night.

According to a press release issued by the commissioner office, he has sought an immediate report from Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem and Director General PHA Muhammad Arshad.

As per initial findings, the DG PHA visited the site and identified a PHA employee named Gulfam as responsible for the misconduct. The swing was sealed, and a formal complaint was filed at the local police station against the accused.

Furthermore, a show-cause notice was also issued to the contractor by DG PHA Muhammad Arshad, and strict action was assured if the video proved authentic, the district administration spokesman said.

