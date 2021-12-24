Commissioner takes notice over fertilizers related issues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch on Friday taking notice over the artificial shortage of fertilizers, asked the officers concerned to take stern action against those,involved in looting the growers.

Presiding over a meeting with the deputy commissioners of all districts of Hyderabad division and officers of the concerned departments here at his office on Friday, the Commissioner directed them to seal the shops of all those dealers who are selling the fertilizers above from fixed prices and stored fictitious fertilizers.

The persons who have been engaged in looting the growers should be taken to task with immediate effect, he said and asked the officers concerned to submit a report to his office after taking action in this regard.