UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Takes Notice Over Unannounced Load Shedding By HESCO

Umer Jamshaid 26 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 08:27 PM

Commissioner takes notice over unannounced load shedding by HESCO

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch while taking notice over unannounced load shedding by Hyderabad Electric Supply Company during recent rainfalls has directed to ensure uninterrupted power supply

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch while taking notice over unannounced load shedding by Hyderabad Electric Supply Company during recent rainfalls has directed to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

The Commissioner who met with HESCO officers here at his office on Thursday expressed concern over tripping of power supply feeders as rain started pouring, adding that such a situation was not only depriving the electric facility to the people but also causing disruption in maintaining water supply and drainage systems during the rainfalls.

He strictly directed the HESCO officers to ensure uninterrupted power supply and avoid unannounced load shedding in order to facilitate the people.

In case of occurring technical faults at grid stations or feeders, the same should be removed with immediate effect, he said and added that negligence from HESCO was raising questions over performance of other civic departments.

He also asked the HESCO officers to share the load management schedule with other concerned departments so no hindrance could be occurred in supply of drinking water and disposal of sewage during rainfalls. He also directed them to ensure no load shedding at the feeders supplying electricity to WASA pumping stations so that accumulated rainwater could be drained out at the earliest.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Electricity Water Company Hyderabad Same From Share

Recent Stories

ACTVET celebrates graduation of 145 applied techno ..

24 minutes ago

Infinix Joins Hands with DOW to Further the Fight ..

1 hour ago

Asia Cup 2020 to be postponed

1 hour ago

Al-Othaimeen Meets GCC Secretary General

1 hour ago

Syria's Assad Receives Iran's Chief of Staff, Laud ..

26 minutes ago

India, China Agree to Continue Dialogue to De-Esca ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.