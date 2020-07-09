Commissioner takes notice over unannounced load shedding by HESCO

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch while taking notice over unannounced load shedding by Hyderabad Electric Supply Company during recent rainfalls has directed to ensure uninterrupted power supply

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch while taking notice over unannounced load shedding by Hyderabad Electric Supply Company during recent rainfalls has directed to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

The Commissioner who met with HESCO officers here at his office on Thursday expressed concern over tripping of power supply feeders as rain started pouring, adding that such a situation was not only depriving the electric facility to the people but also causing disruption in maintaining water supply and drainage systems during the rainfalls.

He strictly directed the HESCO officers to ensure uninterrupted power supply and avoid unannounced load shedding in order to facilitate the people.

In case of occurring technical faults at grid stations or feeders, the same should be removed with immediate effect, he said and added that negligence from HESCO was raising questions over performance of other civic departments.

He also asked the HESCO officers to share the load management schedule with other concerned departments so no hindrance could be occurred in supply of drinking water and disposal of sewage during rainfalls. He also directed them to ensure no load shedding at the feeders supplying electricity to WASA pumping stations so that accumulated rainwater could be drained out at the earliest.