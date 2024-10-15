Commissioner takes oath as Divisional Boys Scouts Association President

Commissioner Faisalabad Silwat Saeed took oath as President of Divisional Boys Scouts Association, here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Commissioner Faisalabad Silwat Saeed took oath as President of Divisional Boys Scouts Association, here on Tuesday.

She is the first woman commissioner of the division to take oath as president of the association in the last 48 years. Provincial Scouts Commissioner / Secretary Industries Punjab Ihsan Bhutta administered the oath of the divisional president to the Commissioner Silwat Saeed in a ceremony held in the office of Commissioner.

Provincial Scouts Commissioner Ihsan Bhutta said that fulfilling duties and helping others should be the hallmark of the scouts.

He said that scouting teaches discipline and at least 20% representation from every educational institution is necessary.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was the first Chief Scout.

During the ceremony, the Commissioner was also given the mark of Divisional President Scouts.

In the ceremony, the Commissioner also distributed certificates to the members of the scouts association.

Secretary Punjab Boys Scouts Association Muhammad Tariq Qureshi, Divisional Scouts Organizer Ijaz Maqbool and other boys and girls scouts participated in the ceremony.