Commissioner takes traders' organization into confidence regarding energy saving measures

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon on Thursday has directed to schedule the timings of business hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in all districts of Hyderabad division from June 10, 2022.

While taking the traders' organizations into confidence regarding energy saving measures, the Commissioner also scheduled the timings of marriage halls and lawn till 10 a.m. and asked implementation of timings in letter and spirit from tomorrow in order to meet the energy crisis in the division.

The Commissioner has scheduled the timings of business hours as well as marriage halls and lawns while presiding over an emergent meeting with traders' organizations, officers of the Police and Revenue Department at his office here.

He asked the police officers to adopt gentle behavior with traders and avoid strict attitude so that their traders could complete the business closing process without any fear.

The traders' organizations complained about unannounced load shedding from Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) during business hours. The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad assured that all genuine issues of the traders will be resolved by the district administration.