Commissioner tells Wasa to expedite work on development schemes

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan division Amir Khatak on Tuesday expressed concerns over the slow pace of progress on development schemes of Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Multan saying the unrushed attitude was unable to spare people from the inconvenience and causing difficulties for the district administration.

During a surprise inspection of ongoing Wasa schemes at Bava Safra Road, Khayam Cinema Chowk, schemes near Huzoori Bagh road, and a pending scheme at Nawab Pur Road in Multan, Khatak ordered Wasa officials to accelerate work on the schemes and expressed his displeasure over the snail pace progress.

He said that Wasa should expedite proceedings keeping in view the troubles people were compelled to face, adding that officials found consistent in showing laxity in performance should be surrendered.

Inefficient officials have no place in the Multan division, the commissioner warned. Khatak said, there was no dearth of the workforce in Wasa and asked officials to engage additional labour in the double shift to complete the development schemes.

Director of Development Wasa Rubina Kausar and MD Wasa Chaudhry Danish were accompanying the commissioner during the visits. Earlier, the commissioner also visited the site of under construction Panahgah on the premises of Nishtar Hospital and took a briefing from officials on the progress made so far.