Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Tells Wasa To Expedite Work On Development Schemes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Commissioner tells Wasa to expedite work on development schemes

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan division Amir Khatak on Tuesday expressed concerns over the slow pace of progress on development schemes of Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Multan saying the unrushed attitude was unable to spare people from the inconvenience and causing difficulties for the district administration.

During a surprise inspection of ongoing Wasa schemes at Bava Safra Road, Khayam Cinema Chowk, schemes near Huzoori Bagh road, and a pending scheme at Nawab Pur Road in Multan, Khatak ordered Wasa officials to accelerate work on the schemes and expressed his displeasure over the snail pace progress.

He said that Wasa should expedite proceedings keeping in view the troubles people were compelled to face, adding that officials found consistent in showing laxity in performance should be surrendered.

Inefficient officials have no place in the Multan division, the commissioner warned. Khatak said, there was no dearth of the workforce in Wasa and asked officials to engage additional labour in the double shift to complete the development schemes.

Director of Development Wasa Rubina Kausar and MD Wasa Chaudhry Danish were accompanying the commissioner during the visits. Earlier, the commissioner also visited the site of under construction Panahgah on the premises of Nishtar Hospital and took a briefing from officials on the progress made so far.

Related Topics

Multan Water Road Progress SITE Bagh From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Labour

Recent Stories

AJK court disqualifies PM Tanvir Ilyas in contempt ..

AJK court disqualifies PM Tanvir Ilyas in contempt case

4 minutes ago
 Govt paying attention to exploit potential of indi ..

Govt paying attention to exploit potential of indigenous energy resources

22 minutes ago
 UAE-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Grou ..

UAE-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group discusses relations with Aze ..

39 minutes ago
 PM vows to steer Pakistan out of crises as PDM gov ..

PM vows to steer Pakistan out of crises as PDM govt completes one-year period

1 hour ago
 Govt starts work on business plan for Radio Pakist ..

Govt starts work on business plan for Radio Pakistan: Info Minister

1 hour ago
 Emirates to offer daily flights to Toronto from 20 ..

Emirates to offer daily flights to Toronto from 20 April

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.