Commissioner terminates Curator Bahawalpur Zoo for unhealthy conditions

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner, Dr. Ehtesham Anwar Thursday paid a surprise visit to Bahawalpur Zoo to inspect its condition.

He terminated the services of Zoo Curator Dr. Tariq Mehmood due to unhealthy and unhygienic conditions in the Zoo and advised the Provincial Secretary of Forest, Wildlife and Fisheries Punjab to take action against him under PEEDA Act.

On this, the provincial secretary ordered action against the concerned officer under the act.