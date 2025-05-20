Open Menu

Commissioner Terms Anti-polio Drive As National Responsibility, Vows Zero Tolerance For Negligence

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Commissioner terms anti-polio drive as national responsibility, vows zero tolerance for negligence

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division, Zafar-ul-Islam on Tuesday reiterated that the anti-polio campaign was a national responsibility and warned that any negligence in its execution would not be tolerated.

He stated this while chairing a meeting of the Divisional Task Force on Polio here at his office. The commissioner reviewed the performance of the previous campaign and the arrangements for the upcoming five-day drive set to commence on May 26.

The meeting was attended by Regional Police Officer Syed Ashfaq Anwar, Deputy Commissioners of Dera Ismail Khan and South Waziristan Upper, District Health Officer, District Police Officer, and representatives from the health department, police, EPI, WHO, NSTOP, and other departments concerned.

During the meeting, the commissioner was given a detailed briefing on the outcomes of the last campaign. He was informed that all necessary preparations for the forthcoming drive had also been completed.

Issuing strict directives, the commissioner emphasized that officials must perform their duties with utmost dedication to ensure the successful eradication of the crippling polio virus.

He instructed the police department to fully implement the security plan during the campaign so that the polio teams could operate without any hindrance.

He further directed that catch-up and refusal coverage activities must continue during the campaign and afterwards to maximize immunization outreach. Surveillance efforts should also be enhanced, and additional staff be deployed where necessary to strengthen monitoring mechanisms.

Appealing to the public, the commissioner urged all parents to ensure that their children under the age of five years must receive anti-polio drops during each campaign in order to protect them from lifelong disability.

Recent Stories

Federal govt faces criticism for sending non-Chris ..

Federal govt faces criticism for sending non-Christians as delegates to Pope Leo ..

3 hours ago
 Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper plan to move in togethe ..

Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper plan to move in together amid wedding rumors

3 hours ago
 Supreme Court dismisses Zahir Jaffer’s appeal ag ..

Supreme Court dismisses Zahir Jaffer’s appeal against death sentence in Noor M ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2025

10 hours ago
 Ambassador Highlights Pakistan’s Strategic Role ..

Ambassador Highlights Pakistan’s Strategic Role in Global Trade and Logistics

19 hours ago
A Beacon of Hope in Malta: Khurram Khan, the Pride ..

A Beacon of Hope in Malta: Khurram Khan, the Pride of the Pakistani Nation

19 hours ago
 Pak Women to tour Ireland in August

Pak Women to tour Ireland in August

19 hours ago
 Moscow Metro marks 90th anniversary with focus on ..

Moscow Metro marks 90th anniversary with focus on infrastructure, innovation

19 hours ago
 Pakistan's ambassador meets CEO BECI in Brussels

Pakistan's ambassador meets CEO BECI in Brussels

19 hours ago
 Indo-Pak Dialogue stands as only way forward to re ..

Indo-Pak Dialogue stands as only way forward to resolve all issues including cor ..

20 hours ago
 Water Sewerage Corporation reshuffles top officers

Water Sewerage Corporation reshuffles top officers

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan